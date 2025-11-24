Mann closed with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Raptors.

Mann's shooting slump continues, as he is averaging just 5.5 points on 27.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in his last four games. While he will continue to get starting minutes, Mann has just not been effective while on the court, and is currently not worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.