Mann finished Wednesday's 136-117 loss to Charlotte with 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes.

Mann started this game in the backcourt, but the score got out of hand quickly and the Nets spread the minutes out to a total of 13 players. Mann is likely to be a big part of the rotation early on, but his lack of peripheral stats really limits his upside. Throughout his regular-season career, Mann has averages of 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 22.1 minutes per game.