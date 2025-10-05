Mann amassed 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's 123-88 exhibition game win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Mann was extremely efficient while posting a team-high mark in points during Brooklyn's preseason opener. The 28-year-old swingman is likely to command a significant role on a rebuilding Nets squad in the 2025-26 campaign. Mann appeared in 67 regular-season games between the Hawks and Clippers last season, during which he averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds across 21.1 minutes per game.