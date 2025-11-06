Mann provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 victory over Indiana.

Mann was one of the bright spots for the Nets in their first win of the season, putting up solid numbers both as a scorer and playmaker. Mann has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, and he could be in line for an uptick in his usage rate if Cam Thomas (hamstring) is forced to miss time.