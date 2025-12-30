Mann provided four points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors.

Although Man was blanked while shooting from the field, he was at least able to get on the board via the charity stripe and provide a full stat line. The veteran swingman has averaged a quiet 3.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game over his last five appearances.