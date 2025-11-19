Mann notched three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Celtics.

Mann shot the ball poorly again, having now shot a combined 12-for-35 over his past six appearances. Despite playing a consistent role, the 29-year-old has been unable to establish himself as a key contributor. Over his past seven games, Mann has averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes per contest.