Mann chipped in 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-98 loss to the Magic.

Mann scored in double digits for the first time since Nov. 5 after being held to just 12 total points over his last three appearances. He had his shot working from beyond the arc, knocking down a pair of triples while also setting a season high in swats. Mann should continue to see opportunities in the starting lineup moving forward, as he's currently the best option amongst the likes of Drake Powell, Tyrese Martin and Ziaire Williams.