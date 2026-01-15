Mann is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Mann will move to the bench for the first time this season, giving way to rookies Egor Demin (foot) and Drake Powell in the starting lineup. The veteran guard is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over his past five appearances and should still see meaningful playing time Wednesday in a reserve role.