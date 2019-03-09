Pinson is listed as active for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Although Pinson has seen minimal run recently, he could see some minutes against the Hawks due to Shabazz Napier (personal) being ruled out. In 12 appearances this year, the rookie guard's averaging 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes.

