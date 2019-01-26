Pinson totaled 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in the Nets' win over the Knicks on Friday.

Pinson led the Nets to a win with career highs in scoring and rebounding in just his eighth NBA game, receiving extra playing time with Allen Crabbe (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) out. The strong performance and front court injuries may lead to more NBA action for Pinson, but it's unlikely he becomes a consistent contributor this season.