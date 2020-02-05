Pinson poured in 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes Tuesday in the G League Long Island Nets' 117-110 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Playing time for Pinson at the NBA level has been scarce of late, so Brooklyn elected to assign him to the G League in order to pick up minutes. While the second-year wing was able to take advantage of the opportunity and put up a gaudy stat line, the performance is unlikely to earn him meaningful run with the parent club anytime soon.