Pinson won't be available Sunday for the Nets' Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Croatian national team due to lower-back tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Pinson appeared in 22 games for the Nets in 2018-19 as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina, averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes per game. The Nets elected to pull his qualifying offer earlier in the weekend, so he's now an unrestricted free agent even though he'll continue to participate with Brooklyn's summer-league squad. Pinson finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes in his first appearance in Las Vegas and apparently injured his back along the way.