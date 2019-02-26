Nets' Theo Pinson: Drops 28 on Memphis
Pinson finished with 28 points (10-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes Sunday against the Hustle.
Pinson's team-high 28 points led the Nets to a 137-132 victory. He evidently was feeling it from beyond the arc, as he successfully converted on seven of 12 attempts on the day. The North Carolina product has been playing at a high level throughout this season in the G League, posting averages of 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 28 starts. If Pinson keeps it up, there's little doubt he'll get a shot with an NBA team at some point.
