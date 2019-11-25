Play

Pinson managed just two assists, one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over New York.

Pinson played 17 minutes off the bench Sunday but offered very little in the way of statistical production. Pinson has moved into a more prominent role with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) on the sidelines but is not someone to target outside of the deepest of leagues.

