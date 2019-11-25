Nets' Theo Pinson: Empty stat line in victory
Pinson managed just two assists, one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over New York.
Pinson played 17 minutes off the bench Sunday but offered very little in the way of statistical production. Pinson has moved into a more prominent role with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) on the sidelines but is not someone to target outside of the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...