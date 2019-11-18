Nets' Theo Pinson: Expected to see more run
Pinson is in line to see more playing time while Kyrie Irving (shoulder) returns to health, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Pinson logged 18 minutes off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, and it looks as though he'll continue to see an increased workload Monday with Irving out. He finished with 10 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal Saturday.
