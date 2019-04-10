The Nets signed Pinson to a standard contract for the rest of the season Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Pinson had been playing on a two-way deal with the Nets throughout his rookie season, making 17 appearances at the NBA level while averaging 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. The transaction brings the Nets' roster to the maximum 15 players and will allow him to participate in postseason contests, though he's unlikely to be a regular member of coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.