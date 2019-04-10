Nets' Theo Pinson: Gets standard deal
The Nets signed Pinson to a standard contract for the rest of the season Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Pinson had been playing on a two-way deal with the Nets throughout his rookie season, making 17 appearances at the NBA level while averaging 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. The transaction brings the Nets' roster to the maximum 15 players and will allow him to participate in postseason contests, though he's unlikely to be a regular member of coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...