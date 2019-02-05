Nets' Theo Pinson: Handles large role off bench
Pinson played 26 minutes and finished with 10 points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists Monday in the Nets' 113-94 loss to the Bucks.
For the third time in the Nets' past six games, Pinson cracked 20 minutes and flirted with a double-double off the bench. Pinson's recent surge in production has given him some short-term value in very deep formats, but he'll likely be out of the rotation and back in the G League once the Nets reclaim some health on the wing. Joe Harris (hip) is day and day and could be back in action Wednesday against the Nuggets, while both Allen Crabbe (knee) and Caris LeVert (foot) could return from long-term absences to play at some point before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...