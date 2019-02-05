Pinson played 26 minutes and finished with 10 points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists Monday in the Nets' 113-94 loss to the Bucks.

For the third time in the Nets' past six games, Pinson cracked 20 minutes and flirted with a double-double off the bench. Pinson's recent surge in production has given him some short-term value in very deep formats, but he'll likely be out of the rotation and back in the G League once the Nets reclaim some health on the wing. Joe Harris (hip) is day and day and could be back in action Wednesday against the Nuggets, while both Allen Crabbe (knee) and Caris LeVert (foot) could return from long-term absences to play at some point before the All-Star break.