Nets' Theo Pinson: Inks Exhibit 10 deal with Brooklyn
Pinson signed a contract with the Nets on Monday.
The Nets didn't disclose the terms of Pinson's contract, but it's believed to be an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Pinson was previously rumored to have agreed to a two-way deal with the Nets after going undrafted out of North Carolina in June, but the Exhibit 10 attachment will merely keep him in the running for one of Brooklyn's two two-way contracts. Pinson suited up for the Nets in all five of their summer-league contests, averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 25.0 minutes per game.
