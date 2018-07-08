Nets' Theo Pinson: Leads team with 16 points

Pinson scored a team-high 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes during Saturday's 90-76 summer league loss to the Thunder.

Pinson, who signed a two-way deal with the Nets in late June, impressed during Saturday's debut. He went undrafted following a four-year stint at North Carolina, where he averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a senior.