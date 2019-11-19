Pinson pitched in eight points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 115-86 loss to the Pacers.

Pinson has logged double-digit minutes in each of the last two contests with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb) out. Pinson had appeared in only two tilts this season prior to this recent stretch. Once Irving returns to the lineup, Pinson may not remain part of the rotation, but if the star point guard sits out Wednesday's matchup versus the Hornets, Pinson could see decent burn yet again.