Nets' Theo Pinson: Pours in 12 points during loss
Pinson turned in 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during the Nets' 116-79 loss to the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The undrafted guard was the second-leading scorer on the Nets behind Tyler Davis, and he was especially impressive from distance. Pinson has been solid in summer league play, as he'd come into Friday's contest averaging 11.0 points (on 47.0 percent shooting), 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block. Already signed to a two-way deal for the coming season, Pinson will look to continue making a strong impression during training camp.
