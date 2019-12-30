Nets' Theo Pinson: Re-enters rotation
Pinson appeared off the bench in both of the Nets' past two games, compiling 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes between the contests.
David Nwaba's season-ending Achilles injury has seemingly opened up a spot for Pinson in the rotation, but the second-year player will be at risk of being bumped from the second unit once Caris LeVert (thumb) is cleared to return to action. LeVert will remain out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, so Pinson should be in line for at least one more outing as a backup to starting wings Garrett Temple and Joe Harris.
