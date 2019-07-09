Nets' Theo Pinson: Re-signs with Brooklyn
Pinson (back) re-signed Monday with the Nets on a two-year contract, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Brooklyn pulled Pinson's qualifying offer over the weekend, allowing him to become a free agent. The North Carolina product didn't wait long to find work, however, as Brooklyn quickly re-signed him once the team had more salary-cap flexibility. Pinson had also been nursing a back injury that sidelined him for Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Hornets, but that's no longer a concern, either. He suited up in Monday's 88-85 win over the Wizards, finishing with nine points.
