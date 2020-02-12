Play

Pinson has been recalled from the G League ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Raptors.

Pison hasn't seen much NBA run lately, appearing in just seven games since the calendar hit 2020. He's appeared in nine G League contests, averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes.

