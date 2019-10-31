Nets' Theo Pinson: Sees first minute of the season
Pinson contributed a rebound, an assist and a steal in one minute of play during Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.
Pinson was productive in his first action of the season, though it came in an unfortunate defeat to the Pacers. After averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.7 minutes across 18 games in his rookie year, it appears as if Pinson's been displaced in the Nets' rotation. There's a good chance he could see time in the G-League this year, depending on the Nets' roster needs.
