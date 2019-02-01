Pinson will be sent to the G League for Friday's game and then be recalled ahead of Brooklyn's contest against the Magic on Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Pinson has gotten some spot run for the Nets, and has totaled 41 points, 19 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals in 124 total minutes across nine appearances. Still, he'll presumably continue spending most of his time in the G League.