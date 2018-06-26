Nets' Theo Pinson: Signs two-way deal with Nets

Pinson and the Nets agreed to terms on a two-way contract, Brian Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.

Pinson went undrafted after a strong four-year career at North Carolina, but he'll latch on with the Nets and will likely spend much of last season with the team's G League affiliate. As a senior, Pinson was one of the best all-around players in the ACC, posting averages of 10.3 points, 5.1 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He'll be a member of the Nets' summer league roster.