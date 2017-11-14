Nets' Timofey Mozgov: Coming off bench Tuesday vs. Celtics
Mozgov will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt with the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets will go with a smaller lineup to start Tuesday's contest against the red-hot Celtics, as Trevor Booker gets the start at center. Mozgov could see a decrease from his 15.7 minutes average this season given the move to the bench and the return of Jarrett Allen, who missed the last six games with a left foot strain.
