Nets' Timofey Mozgov: Struggles with turnovers Thursday
Mozgov produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and four turnovers across 16 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 victory over the Nets.
Mozgov struggled to hang onto the ball Thursday, committing four turnovers in 16 minutes of action. He did hit a three, however, which he was reportedly practicing during training camp. He'll likely begin the season as the team's starting center, though he mainly has value as a rebounder and could get pulled early and often if he continues to struggle.
