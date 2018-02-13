Nets' Timofey Mozgov: Yet another DNP-Coach's Decision
Mozgov did not see the floor during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Mozgov has been a healthy scratch in all but two tilts since the turn of the new year, and he has only appeared in 26 games in 2017-18. With the Nets focused on developing young centers Jarrett Allen and Jahlil Okafor or playing small-ball with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) or Quincy Acy, Mozgov has subsequently been dropped from the team's regular rotation.
