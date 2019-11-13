Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Absent for personal reasons
Luwawu-Cabarrot did not take part in Monday's game against Long Island for personal reasons.
It's unclear exactly why Luwawu-Cabarrot is missing in action, nor how long he will be sidelined. We will update his status again when he has retaken the floor.
