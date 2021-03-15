Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.
The 25-year-old missed the past four games with right knee soreness but has been cleared to play Monday after being considered probable. Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 19.7 minutes this season and should have a similar workload off the bench Monday.
