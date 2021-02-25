Luwawu-Cabarrot (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic, Matt Brooks of Nets Daily reports.
As expected, Luwawu-Cabarrot will be available despite a bruised hip after missing Tuesday's game against the Kings. This month, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.9 minutes.
