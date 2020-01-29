Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Available vs. Pistons
Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
As expected, Luwawu-Cabarrot will take the court Wednesday after entering the day with a probable tag due to an undisclosed illness. He signed a second 10-day contract with the Nets over the weekend but has played just seven minutes combined over his last two games.
