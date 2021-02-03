Luwawu-Cabarrot had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Luwawu-Cabarrot's 12 minutes of action marked his lowest since Jan. 20 against Cleveland but still managed to chip in with at least a tally in every major statistical. Prior to Tuesday's outing, the forward was currently averaging 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22 games played.