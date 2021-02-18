Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) will be available Thursday against the Lakers, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot was initially questionable due to right knee soreness, but he's good to go Thursday. Across the last five games, he's averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.4 minutes.
