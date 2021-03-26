Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench Friday against the Pistons, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

With James Harden (neck) back in the fold, coach Steve Nash will opt for a more traditional lineup with Jeff Green at power forward and DeAndre Jordan at center, forcing Luwawu-Cabarrot back to the bench. As a reserve this season, he's averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.3 minutes.