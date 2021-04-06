Luwawu-Cabarrot scored nine points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Luwawu-Cabarrot saw a big uptick in minutes after James Harden was forced to leave the contest after just four minutes with a hamstring injury. He topped 30 minutes for the fourth time this season as a result, but had a poor shooting night to offset his increased volume. If Harden is forced to miss more time, Luwawu-Cabarrot should see an increased time on the floor. However, he is unlikely to turn that into impressive fantasy production as others such as Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge would likely soak up the vacated usage.