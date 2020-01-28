Play

Luwawu-Cabarrot is probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to illness, Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a second 10-day contract with the Nets on Saturday, though he's logged a total of just seven minutes over his last two contests. Barring a last-minute setback, he should be available off the bench for Wednesday's clash.

