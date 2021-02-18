Luwawu-Cabarrot is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to soreness in his right knee, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

The 25-year-old apparently picked up the injury Monday against the Suns, when he had nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.4 minutes off the bench over the past five games.