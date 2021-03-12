Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Detroit, Chris Milholen of SBNation reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot appears to be on track to miss a fourth consecutive game due to right knee soreness. Landry Shamet could see increased run if he's ultimately unable to play.
