Luwawu-Cabarrot had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 loss to the Wizards.

The 25-year-old started his fourth straight game and had an efficient offensive performance due to his success from deep. Luwawu-Cabarrot had five points in the previous two games combined, and he's unlikely to provide consistent scoring while the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Caris LeVert remain healthy.