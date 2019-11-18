Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 15 in loss
Luwawu-Cabarrot (personal) supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Windy City.
Luwawu-Cabbarot, who was absent from Wednesday's game due to a personal issue, returned to the court and supplied a double-figure scoring effort. He's seen action in just two games this season, struggling mightily with his three-point shot in both. On the season, Luwawu-Cabarrot's averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from three and 71.4 percent from the line in 26.2 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Latches on with Nets•
-
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Waived by Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Joining Cavs for camp•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Joins starting five•
-
Bulls' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Solid scoring total off bench•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.