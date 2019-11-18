Luwawu-Cabarrot (personal) supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Windy City.

Luwawu-Cabbarot, who was absent from Wednesday's game due to a personal issue, returned to the court and supplied a double-figure scoring effort. He's seen action in just two games this season, struggling mightily with his three-point shot in both. On the season, Luwawu-Cabarrot's averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from three and 71.4 percent from the line in 26.2 minutes.