Play

Luwawu-Cabarrot accounted for 32 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Herd.

Although impressive, Luwawu-Cabarrot's contributions weren't enough to get Long Island their second win of the year. Though he's been unable to find a role for Brooklyn, Luwawu-Cabarrot's G-League contributions may be too impressive for him to remain in the minor leagues. He's now scored 67 total points and grabbed 22 rebounds over his past two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories