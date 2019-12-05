Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 32 in loss
Luwawu-Cabarrot accounted for 32 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Herd.
Although impressive, Luwawu-Cabarrot's contributions weren't enough to get Long Island their second win of the year. Though he's been unable to find a role for Brooklyn, Luwawu-Cabarrot's G-League contributions may be too impressive for him to remain in the minor leagues. He's now scored 67 total points and grabbed 22 rebounds over his past two games.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Explodes for 35•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drops 15 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Latches on with Nets•
-
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Waived by Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Joining Cavs for camp•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.