Luwawu-Cabarrot accounted for 32 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Herd.

Although impressive, Luwawu-Cabarrot's contributions weren't enough to get Long Island their second win of the year. Though he's been unable to find a role for Brooklyn, Luwawu-Cabarrot's G-League contributions may be too impressive for him to remain in the minor leagues. He's now scored 67 total points and grabbed 22 rebounds over his past two games.