Luwawu-Cabarrot registered nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in a win over the Suns on Tuesday.
Luwawu-Cabarrot entered the contest shooting only 40.4 percent from the field, but he missed only one attempt Tuesday en route to nine points. However, he took only four shots and didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats, so he isn't likely to be on many fantasy radars.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Returns to bench•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Saturday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Chips in Tuesday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Plays 26 minutes Friday•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 12 in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Exits starting five•