Luwawu-Cabarrot registered nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in a win over the Suns on Tuesday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot entered the contest shooting only 40.4 percent from the field, but he missed only one attempt Tuesday en route to nine points. However, he took only four shots and didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats, so he isn't likely to be on many fantasy radars.