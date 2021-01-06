Luwawu-Cabarrot is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot started the past for games for the Nets but will come off the bench for Tuesday's contest. Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen will join Kyrie Irving in the starting five with Kevin Durant (COVID-19) sidelined.