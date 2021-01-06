Luwawu-Cabarrot is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot started the past for games for the Nets but will come off the bench for Tuesday's contest. Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen will join Kyrie Irving in the starting five with Kevin Durant (COVID-19) sidelined.
More News
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Drills four threes in loss•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Quiet in loss to Hawks•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Notches 21 points in first start•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: In starting lineup•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting Game 2•
-
Nets' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Scores 24 in win over Orlando•