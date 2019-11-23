Luwawu-Cabarrot amassed 35 points (14-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's loss to Canton.

Luwawu-Cabarrot dominated the Charge, generating season-highs across the board in a close loss. Perhaps most impressive was his deadly three-point stroke, as his lack of consistency in his long-range game has prevented Luwawu-Cabarrot from achieving success on the NBA level. Through three G-League games this year, he's averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three in 31.0 minutes.