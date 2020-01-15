Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 118-107 loss to the Jazz.

The two-way player has emerged as a regular member of coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation since mid-December, appearing in each of the Nets' last 15 games and playing between eight and 26 minutes. Playing time on the wing will become slightly more scarce when Garrett Temple (knee) is ready to play again, but Luwawu-Cabarrot might have already done enough to secure a spot on the second unit. As Alex Schiffer of The Athletic notes, Luwawu-Cabarrot has only about a week left before reaching the 45-day maximum that two-way players can spend at the NBA level, but he's made a case for earning a standard contract thanks to his quality defense and penchant for timely buckets.