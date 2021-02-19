Luwawu-Cabarrot recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Brooklyn's 109-98 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Luwawu-Cabarrot was questionable due to a sore knee but played extended minutes again and made a season-high five threes with Kevin Durant (hamstring) out of the lineup for the third straight game. The forward is averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal over the last three games. Luwawu-Cabarrot has established himself as an important rotation player for Brooklyn this season and should continue to see more opportunities with Durant out of the lineup.