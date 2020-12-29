Luwawu-Cabarrot will start at small forward in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

With Kyrie Irving (rest) and Kevin Durant (rest) sidelined, the Nets are shaking up their starting lineup. Luwawu-Cabarrot will start alongside Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and DeAndre Jordan.